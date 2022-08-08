KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s first Ironman triathlon was in Juneau on Sunday
  • A Wyoming couple discovers a time capsule from 2006 at Mendenhall Lake
  • The Alaska Federation of Natives plans to hold its first in-person convention this October since 2019
  • Ketchikan parents sue their school district over a reference to “our creator” in tribal values posted in school
  • For the seventh time this year, an inmate in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections has died
  • Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop when a woman handed them a novelty “white privilege” card
  • Demolition has begun on the iconic 4th Avenue Theatre in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

