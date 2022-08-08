Newscast – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s first Ironman triathlon was in Juneau on Sunday
- A Wyoming couple discovers a time capsule from 2006 at Mendenhall Lake
- The Alaska Federation of Natives plans to hold its first in-person convention this October since 2019
- Ketchikan parents sue their school district over a reference to “our creator” in tribal values posted in school
- For the seventh time this year, an inmate in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections has died
- Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop when a woman handed them a novelty “white privilege” card
- Demolition has begun on the iconic 4th Avenue Theatre in Anchorage