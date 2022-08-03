KTOO

First Ukrainian refugees resettle in Juneau

by

Ukrainian flag
A Ukrainian flag. (Creative Commons photo by Conall)

A pair of refugees from Ukraine have resettled in Juneau.

Mayor Beth Weldon introduced Iryna and Ivan Hyrnchenko during a Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday. Weldon said they are the first Ukrainians to arrive in Juneau through a program that supports regular Americans who volunteer to help resettle refugees.

The U.S. State Department helped create the program after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan last year.

Iryna Hyrnchenko thanked Juneau for the warm welcome and spoke about the war in Ukraine.

“What is happening now in my country cannot be put into words,” she said. “There, we have our family and our hearts are with them. … I hope we found our new home here and life without fear. Thank you for all of your support and understanding.”

The Assembly gave them a pool pass and bus pass as welcome gifts.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

