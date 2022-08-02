KTOO

Southcentral | Wildlife

Death of Windy signals end of Alaska Zoo’s resident wolf pack

by

A fluffy and somewhat plump white-and-grey wolf standing in the snow
Windy, a gray wolf, at the Alaska Zoo, where she lived from when she was a pup to the age of 16. (Photo by Taleah Reece/Alaska Zoo)

The last member of the Alaska Zoo’s resident wolf pack has died at the age of 16, zoo staff said Monday.

Windy was a gray female who came to the zoo in Anchorage in 2006, one of a half-dozen pups the Alaska Department of Fish and Game took from a predator control zone where wolves were being hunted and trapped, Alaska Zoo Director Pat Lampi said.

“They were wonderful animals,” Lampi said. “I would say they were the best ambassadors of species that we’ve ever had here at the zoo.”

Over the years, about 3 million people had a chance to experience and learn about wolves, Lampi said. Zoo staff would walk the wolves every day on a service road and introduce them to visitors. The wolves were also part of an education program.

Several very young wolf pups piled up on a blanket
Six wolf pups that came to the Alaska Zoo in 2006 (Photo by John Gomes/Alaska Zoo)

Windy lived longer than her siblings and much longer than a wolf in the wild, which has a life expectancy somewhere between five and 10 years, Lampi said.

Windy played a key role in educating people about wolves, he said.

“We were able to dispel a lot of the myths and false information that has been put out about wolves over generations,” Lampi said. “So people could learn about them, see them, understand more about them and gain appreciation for the wild counterparts.”

The howling of wolves won’t be heard at the zoo for the foreseeable future, but if an opportunity comes along to again have wolves there, the zoo will look into it, Lampi said.

“Right now, it’s kind of a hole in the zoo, for everyone,” he said.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A black-and-white photo of an older woman looking at a large, white rooster in a cage

Bird flu concerns mean there will be no poultry at this year’s Tanana Valley State Fair

The decision was partly due to the fairgrounds’ location next to Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.   

An Aleutian tern, flying

The Aleutian tern may be Alaska’s most imperiled seabird

Biologists say Alaska’s known population of Aleutian terns has declined more than 90% since 1960.

An abalone on a rock, underwater

Alaska abalone population, important to Indigenous traditions, gets new attention

Pinto abalones are valued for their meat — and more. They were traditionally used for trade, and their shells are used in artwork.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications