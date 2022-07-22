KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, July 22, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska land burned by wildfires this season crosses the 3 million acre mark
  • Alaskans are coping with one of the highest inflation jumps in the nation
  • The Alaska Court System prepares to open a new program to resolve eviction cases without going to court
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to sign a bill into law for the state to recognize Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Native tribes
  • Juneau’s animal shelter has too many cats
  • Local agencies are conducting an emergency exercise at Juneau International Airport on Saturday
  • The National Park Service names Denali National Park and Preserve’s first female superintendent

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications