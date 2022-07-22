Newscast – Friday, July 22, 2022

In this newscast:
- Alaska land burned by wildfires this season crosses the 3 million acre mark
- Alaskans are coping with one of the highest inflation jumps in the nation
- The Alaska Court System prepares to open a new program to resolve eviction cases without going to court
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to sign a bill into law for the state to recognize Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Native tribes
- Juneau’s animal shelter has too many cats
- Local agencies are conducting an emergency exercise at Juneau International Airport on Saturday
- The National Park Service names Denali National Park and Preserve’s first female superintendent