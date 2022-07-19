Newscast – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

In this newscast:
- State health officials say there’s a lot of COVID-19 circulating in Alaska
- Cool and rainy weather settling in over much of Alaska has dampened what the wildfire season
- A new study shows that birders are a boon for Southeast Alaska’s tourism economy
- Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoes an ordinance that creates a process for the Assembly to remove mayors from office
- Unalaska’s gets its first cruise ship visit since before the pandemic
- A new totem pole honoring missing and murdered indigenous women will be raised in Klawock