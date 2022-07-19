KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • State health officials say there’s a lot of COVID-19 circulating in Alaska
  • Cool and rainy weather settling in over much of Alaska has dampened what the wildfire season
  • A new study shows that birders are a boon for Southeast Alaska’s tourism economy
  • Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoes an ordinance that creates a process for the Assembly to remove mayors from office
  • Unalaska’s gets its first cruise ship visit since before the pandemic
  • A new totem pole honoring missing and murdered indigenous women will be raised in Klawock

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications