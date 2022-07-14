Flood damage along Richardson Highway disrupts trucking, limits internet and cell service

A stretch of the Richardson Highway south of Black Rapids remains closed today after heavy rain over the eastern Alaska Range Monday triggered mudslides and flash-flooding that washed-out one bridge and damaged six others.

The flooding also damaged a fiber-optic cable, limiting cellphone and internet service throughout the region.

The National Weather Service has for days now been advising that runoff from snow melt in higher elevations is filling rivers in the eastern Interior to bankfull. And when a storm dumped up to 5 inches of rain around Black Rapids on Monday, the creeks that channel all that runoff spilled over their banks, blowing out the Bear Creek bridge and damaging six others.

“There’s a lot of damage, and we’re still assessing it,” said Danielle Tessen, a state Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Tessen said Tuesday that the flooding damaged bridges over Boulder Creek, Lower and Upper Suzy Q Creeks and Falls Creek.

“But the big damage is really at Darling, Gunnysack and then Bear Creek, where the whole bridge washed-out,” she said.

Tessen says DOT has sent about 20 workers and several pieces of equipment into the area from both the north and south approaches to assess damage and begin repairs. But with more rain forecast over the next several days, she says that stretch of the Richardson will remain closed.