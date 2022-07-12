KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

In this newscast:

  • A federal agency releases a draft environmental impact statement for a major oil development on the North Slope
  • Wildfire activity slows in the Interior as the weather shifts cooler and wetter
  • The window to run for local office in Juneau opens Friday
  • A UAF graduate student studies marine garbage from a remote Southeast island
  • Alaskans march to advocate for reproductive rights
  • The Episcopal Church establishes a commission to research its role in Native boarding schools

