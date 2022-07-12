Newscast – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

In this newscast:
- A federal agency releases a draft environmental impact statement for a major oil development on the North Slope
- Wildfire activity slows in the Interior as the weather shifts cooler and wetter
- The window to run for local office in Juneau opens Friday
- A UAF graduate student studies marine garbage from a remote Southeast island
- Alaskans march to advocate for reproductive rights
- The Episcopal Church establishes a commission to research its role in Native boarding schools