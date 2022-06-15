There’s still plenty of Pride left in Juneau this month

There are over a dozen Pride events planned for the month of June in Juneau.

The events range from celebratory to silly. And there are events that highlight the oppression and mistreatment LGBTQ+ people have faced, both here in Juneau and across the world, including a showing of the film “Blue Ticket,” which tells the story of the banishment of gay men in Juneau in the 1960s.

Many events are open to all ages.

“We wanted to have a little something for everyone,” said Abi Spofford of the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, or SEAGLA.

She says the community expressed a strong interest in events the whole family could join. That includes Juneau’s four-legged friends too. On Tuesday, SEAGLA is hosting a Proud Pet Parade at Sandy Beach.

“People in Juneau are in love with their pets, so we didn’t want to exclude those,” Spofford said.

A Pride prom dance on Saturday is for all ages. It’s a chance for LGBTQ+ people to attend a prom in the way that they may have wanted to but were unable to when they were in high school. This time they can show up with their partner of choice and their clothing of choice, even — and especially — if their outfits are nongender conforming.

“Basically just an opportunity for queer people to re-experience prom, if they didn’t have a great time the first time,” Spofford said.

Other events include a game night, scavenger hunt, Pride trivia night, pub crawl, Pride picnic and a tea dance. The tea dance is an event that memorializes afternoon gatherings of the 60s when gay men would drink tea instead of alcohol since it was illegal to serve alcohol to known gay people.