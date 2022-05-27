It’s been ten years since a Juneau art teacher died, but every summer his niece still comes to the Capitol City to pay her respects.

In this week’s program from the Black Awareness Association, Christina Michelle talks with Trina Lynch Jackson about her remarkable relationship with her uncle, Charles Buggs, who fashioned elaborate masks out of brown paper bags to promote cultural diversity.

From stories about her Uncle Charles, to how George Floyd’s death inspired her to write a book a poems, today’s show is a wide-ranging conversation about art as a tool for social change.

