KTOO

Alaska Native Corporations | Southeast | Tourism

Larger cruise ships will start visiting Klawock in 2023

by

""
Klawock Harbor. (Creative Commons photo by Mack_L)

The Klawock Heenya Corp. is partnering with Huna Totem Corp. to bring larger cruise ships to the community of Klawock on the west side of Prince of Wales Island.

Mary Edenshaw is chief operations officer for Klawock Heenya, the village Native corporation for Klawock. She says small cruise ships have docked at the city float before. The larger ships will tie up at an existing dock on Klawock Island owned by Klawock Heenya.

“It was used in the past for exporting logs and the huge log ships that would come in,” Edenshaw said. “So we’re going to convert that into a cruise dock port.”

She says Huna Totem Corp. reached out to Klawock Heenya wanting to add the community as a destination along the lines of Icy Strait Point in Hoonah, which Huna Totem also owns. Edenshaw says the plan is to start out small, with ships that carry between 500 and 700 passengers.

“This is going to be a process to include larger vessels down the road, but we will build a float that will attach to the existing structure that we have right now,” she said.

She says some cruise lines have already agreed to add Klawock to future itineraries. Edenshaw declined to give additional details, other than that the first ships will arrive in Klawock in summer 2023.

Read next

Celebrity Millennium cruise ship in downtown Juneau 2022 05 17

Industry and Pacific Northwest partners want cruising to go zero-emission by 2050

The idea is to work together to develop technology, infrastructure and best practices so that cruises no longer pump greenhouse gases that cause global climate change into the atmosphere.

The Ironman race is coming to Juneau, and the city asked residents to house athletes

With only around 1,000 hotel rooms, the city proposed a creative  solution: Incentivizing Juneau residents to go on vacation and rent their homes to athletes for a week. 

Although most people imagine the crews of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka routinely plucking mariners from sinking ships, the most common mission is the non-maritime medevac in flight conditions too treacherous for any other aircraft than the all-weather Jayhawk. Air Station Sitka also performs more terrestrial Search and Rescues (lost hunters and hikers) than any other unit in the Coast Guard. (Photo by Emily Russell/KCAW)

Search suspended for woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship in Lynn Canal

The captain of the ship reported the incident after a cruise ship camera showed the woman going overboard at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday as the ship sailed from Juneau to Skagway.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications