KTOO

Juneau | Local Government | Nation & World

Juneau’s anti-war message to Vladivostok is stuck in delivery limbo

by

USPS postal worker Stan
A U.S. Postal Service worker loads up a truck at the Federal Building in Juneau on April 21, 2022. The Postal Service and other private couriers suspended service to Russia after it invaded Ukraine. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau’s elected officials have an anti-war message for Vladivostok, their sister city in Russia. But figuring out how to actually deliver the message is its own challenge.

On the Juneau Assembly’s direction, Mayor Beth Weldon wrote a letter addressed to the mayor of Vladivostok that says, “the criminal acts of the Russian President and Russian armed forces are wrong and should be condemned.” It also voices support for Ukraine and a hope that the two cities can eventually restore a cooperative relationship.

The city tried to send the letter on Monday through the U.S. Postal Service. But a Postal Service spokesperson said mail addressed to Russia will be returned to the sender.

The Postal Service and private couriers FedEx, UPS, and DHL all suspended service to Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Mayor Weldon said she’ll try to resend it by email, if she can find an email address. She plans to ask Sister Cities International, the nonprofit that facilitates sister city relationships, for help.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Zolotoy Bridge in Vladivostok

Amid war in Ukraine, Juneau Assembly decides to maintain sister city relationship with Vladivostok

The Juneau Assembly was one vote short of suspending the sister city relationship. But Mayor Beth Weldon will be sending a letter to her counterpart in Vladivostok that conveys the Assembly’s condemnation of Putin and the war, and its support for Ukraine.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications