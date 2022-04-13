KTOO

Red Carpet Concert: Your Favorite Heartbreak, ‘I Do Declare, Claire’

Your Favorite Heartbreak recorded this video of “I Do Declare, Claire” on Lingít Aaní (Juneau, AK) during the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series features Alaskan and regional artists. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts at ktoo.org.

Recorded April 11, 2022

Composed by Amy Lou

Voice
Rashah McChesney
Careron Brockett
Taylor Vidic

Voice & Percussion|
Kelsey Riker
Marian Call

Camera Operator
Paige Sparks

Director & Producer
Paige Sparks

Editor Paige Sparks

© KTOO Public Media 2022

