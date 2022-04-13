Red Carpet Concert: Your Favorite Heartbreak, ‘I Do Declare, Claire’

Your Favorite Heartbreak recorded this video of “I Do Declare, Claire” on Lingít Aaní (Juneau, AK) during the 2022 Alaska Folk Festival. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert Series features Alaskan and regional artists. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts at ktoo.org.

Recorded April 11, 2022

Composed by Amy Lou

Voice

Rashah McChesney

Careron Brockett

Taylor Vidic

Voice & Percussion|

Kelsey Riker

Marian Call

Camera Operator

Paige Sparks

Director & Producer

Paige Sparks

Editor Paige Sparks

© KTOO Public Media 2022