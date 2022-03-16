Multiple avalanches seen above Flume trail in Juneau this week

There were multiple avalanches seen above the Flume trail this week. One happened Sunday afternoon and another Wednesday morning.

Juneau’s urban avalanche danger right now is considerable, which is a 3 on a scale that goes to 5.

“You know I think it’s important for people to recognize that even at low avalanche danger, it’s not ‘no avalanche danger,'” said Emergency Manager Tom Mattice. “Avalanches can always occur.”

Rain on top of loose snow is causing avalanche activity. Mattice said it has been a mixed bag of conditions, with snow near the top of mountains and rain at lower elevations causing some small avalanches at the lower level.

Mattice said that activity is not large, and it’s not widespread.

“People are going to see avalanches, but that doesn’t mean they’re big enough to bury houses, which is why the, you know it’s an urban forecast so it’s considerable, not high,” Mattice said. “And yet, you know if you’re a backcountry skier, considerable means something completely different, right?”

Mattice recommends not going near the Flume or Perseverance trails, or in the gated area above the Behrends neighborhood. Mattice said if you see an avalanche, you should report it to the Coast Alaska Avalanche center.

You can check the city’s avalanche advisory or report avalanches online.