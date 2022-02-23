KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislative Council voted to drop the State Capitol’s mask mandate today,
  • A two-sided totem pole is being carved in Juneau to represent the Lingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes,
  • Alaska may finally sell a ferry that hasn’t sailed in two years,
  • Ketchikan residents found a fanciful way to celebrate 2/22/22,
  • The Biden administration is reeling back permission for Ambler Road, which would support mining in Northwest Alaska,
  • Another Ketchikan resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the city’s death toll to 21

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

