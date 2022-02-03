Thursday, February 3rd: Culture Rich Conversations launches a new season

When the killing of George Floyd unleashed racial turmoil across the nation, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau responded by creating a radio program on KTOO, as a safe space to talk about race and social justice, as well as celebrate Black culture.

They later gave the show a name: Culture Rich Conversations, a show that begins its second season today. Christina Michelle Patterson and her mother, Sherry, and her brother, Michael, talk about the early days of the show, of how challenging it was, and even painful, to talk about their own experiences with racism.

In this week’s show, the Black Awareness Association looks ahead to tackling new topics.

You can catch Culture Rich Conversations on Thursday’s on Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.