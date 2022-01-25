Tuesday, January 25th: Juneau’s board game extravaganza, Platypus Con, is back again. The Learning Connection offers in-person classes. Climate change’s impact on Southeast Alaska gardens.

Transforming Mars. Bastion. Furnace. Wild Space. Just to name a few, out of more than a thousand board games available to try-out this weekend at Platypus Con, a board game extravaganza that has returned to Juneau.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Joshua Warren, the founder of Platypus Con, will talk about how he created this event to help others discover and enjoy new board games.

Also on this program:

The Learning Connection is now back to offering in-person classes for adults in need of a GED, computer skills or English lessons.

The impact of climate change on gardening in Southeast Alaska, challenges that the Jensen-Olson Arboretum has had to cope with this year.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.