Tuesday, January 18th: Tongans in Juneau ask for prayers after volcano eruption and tsunami. Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh research Juneau’s homicide history.

Fear and anxiety grows for the Juneau relatives of families in Tonga, after an underwater volcano eruption and tsunami cut off communications with the outside world.

On Tuesday’sJuneau Afternoon, Rashah McChesney talks with a group of Tongans about how they are coping as they wait and hope for news from home.

Also on this program:

Homicide history: Rhonda McBride talks with writers, Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh, about what they’ve unearthed investigating cases, long-buried in Juneau’s past, including Juneau’s most famous killer, Robert Stroud, known as the Birdman of Alcatraz.

Listen to the entire show:

Part 1: Rashah McChesney talks with Melehoko Pauu Ma’ake, Margaret Sekona, Steven Paea and Vika Toetuu Paea.

Part 2: Rhonda McBride’s interview with Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.