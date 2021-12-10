KTOO

Fairbanks curler to compete in Winter Olympics

Vicky Persinger at the Fairbanks Curling Club in 2016. (Indie Alaska screenshot)

Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger has earned a place on the U.S. team that will compete in the Winter Olympics in China in February. 

According to USA Curling, the 29-year-old Fairbanks resident and 34-year-old Chris Plys of Duluth, Minnesota will represent the United States in mixed doubles in Beijing.

Persinger is a fourth-generation curler who learned the sport at the Fairbanks Curling Club.

The U.S. Olympic Trials champions secured the spot by defeating Russia in the finals of a mixed doubles qualification event in the Netherlands this week.

The Bejing games will be Persinger’s first.  Plys competed in the 2010 Olympics.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

