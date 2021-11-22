FRIDAY, November 19th:  Yaadachóon, the journey of a Juneau canoe. UAS Tidal Echoes journal seeks submissions. Southeast Alaska Food Bank food drive. Theatre in the Rough performs “An Inspector Calls.”

Yaadachóon, pronounced, “yah-dah-choon,” is the name of an aluminum replica of a traditional Lingít canoe, soon to be a fixture on the Juneau waterfront. In Lingít, the word means straight ahead or going forward.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Robert Mills, the artist who designed the canoe, talked with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about the canoe’s journey, from the drawing board to its final destination, a permanent installation near the Overstreet Park Seawalk.

This is the first phase of the project. Fundraising continues for the next phase, which includes lighting for the canoe, so it can be seen at night.

Also on this show:

Tidal Echoes is now in search of stories and poems for its next edition. How to submit your work.

And Southeast Alaska Food Bank is hoping to fill a lot of cupboards. How you can help those in need.

Theatre in the Rough’s new play, “An Inspector Calls” opens.

Listen to the whole show:

Part 1. Interview with Robert Mills, Yadachóon’s designer.

Part 2. Interview with Shalene Moller, Fall and Junior Editor of Tidal Echoes.

Part 3. Interview with Chris Schapp, Southeast Alaska Food Bank Manager.

Part 4. Interview with Katie Jensen and Aaron Elmore, Theatre in the Rough.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.