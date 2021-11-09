Tuesday, November 9th: Dementia care, with love.  UAS Day of Giving. Northern Light Unity Church bazaar. Stargazing with the Juneau Audubon Society.   

Laura Wayman is known as the “Dementia Whisperer,” and her book, “A Loving Approach to Dementia Care” offers new insights on how to help loved ones who struggle with memory problems.

In Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Wayman will offer inspiration for caregivers, as well as some practical advice.

Also on this program:

A day of giving to support the University of Alaska Southeast

Starry swans and eagles, a few of the avian constellations that shine in the night sky. Learn how to find them at this week’s Juneau Audubon Society lecture.

T’is the season for church bazaars. How the Northern Light Unity Church has taken their’s online.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Tuesday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.