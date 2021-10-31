Thursday, October 28th : Breast Cancer Awareness

Stories from survivors of breast cancer on week’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson talk with Queen Stuart and Deborah Thomas, who know firsthand why early detection is important, and Renee Daniels, the lead mammographer at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Listen to the program:

Please note: This program originally aired on October 22nd, 2020

The Black Awareness Association brings you Culture Rich Conversations on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.