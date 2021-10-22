Friday, October 22nd: Marc Brown and his Blues Crew ready to rock at Rock Aak’w. Joe Markis on the future of Mariculture in Alaska.

Marc Brown grew up hearing old time Athabascan fiddle playing — music that inspired him to seek his own path as a blues guitarist and singer. Today, he fronts one of Fairbank’s most popular bands, Marc Brown and the Blues Crew. Not only is he a prolific performer but has recorded more than a dozen albums.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, he talks about his journey as a Native American artist and his latest milestone, performing at Rock Aak’w, Alaska’s first Indigenous music festival.

Also on the show:

A deep dive into the future of Alaska’s mariculture industry. Why it holds such promise for Southeast Alaska.

