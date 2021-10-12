Missing Juneau man’s family offer $5,000 reward for information about where to find him

The family of a Juneau man who has been missing for more than two weeks is offering a $5,000 reward for information about where to find him.

Family, friends and law enforcement have been looking for Doug Farnsworth since he went missing on Sept. 29. His older sister, Kiersten Farnsworth said she and other family members believe he is dead.

“We want his body and we’ll give whoever helps us find it $5,000,” she said. “We’ve had hearsay that he’s passed and that his body was moved.”

The truck Doug Farnsworth was believed to be driving was found by the Perseverance Trailhead about a week ago. When that happened, Alaska State Troopers, Coast Guard and a local canine search group combed the area for him but didn’t find any trace so they called off the active search.

Kiersten Farnsworth flew up from Arizona earlier this month to find her brother. She said she’s had a ton of community support. A lot of family and friends have gone out looking for him. There’s a Facebook group where people post about places they’ve searched. Some family friends took their boat and drove it up and down the coastline looking for him.

“Doug was pretty well known, so it’s definitely — it’s amazing to see so much community support,” she said.

She says there is footage of the truck driving up Basin Road around 4:31 a.m. on Sept. 29, but it’s too dark to see who is in the truck. She asks that anyone who may have video footage from Basin Road or Gold Creek from a few hours before or after that time reach out to her or Juneau Police.

Juneau police have a detective assigned to the case. Lt. Krag Campbell wrote in an email that they’re following what leads they have and don’t have any update on the investigation at this point.

Anyone who knows anything about where he might be can make an anonymous report to Juneau’s Crime Line online or at 907-523-7700.

This story has been updated to reflect that Juneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell responded to a phone call seeking more information about the investigation in Doug Farnsworth’s disappearance.