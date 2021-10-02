Storm brings high winds, falling trees and the potential for flooding to Juneau this weekend

High winds brought multiple widespread power outages to Juneau on Friday and early Saturday.

Most of Southeast Alaska was under a high-wind warning and flood watch as forecasters warned of downed trees causing outages.

That’s exactly what Alaska Electric Light & Power says happened causing ongoing outages in the Mendenhall Peninsula and Engineers Cutoff areas early Saturday morning. The company reports that a few other places are without power and are asking that anyone outside of those areas call 586.2357 to report it.

Outage updates: Mendenhall Peninsula and Engineers Cutoff area is still out. There is significant line damage, broken poles and damaged transformers from the multiple trees that came down during the storm. It will likely take the better part of today to complete those repairs. — AEL&P (@AELPJUNEAU) October 2, 2021

The company tweeted that significant line damage, broken poles and damaged transformers from downed trees will likely take the better part of the day to repair and restore power in those areas. Community members also posted on social media about close calls with downed trees.

Juneau saw gusts of up to 69 miles per hour — but the high winds have died down since then.

The National Weather Service’s flood watch is still in effect through Saturday evening. The storm that rolled through Southeast produced between 3 to 5 inches of rain in 48 hours according to weather service data. Forecasters are warning of rising streams and the possibility of landslides.