Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

- Juneau restaurant Black Moon Koven opened up this spring very elusively and mostly through word of mouth. It’s dark, moody ambiance has drawn a cult following,
- Alaskans are getting cOVID-19 at a faster rate than any other state in the nation — case rates are nearly double last December’s peak. Experts point to Juneau as proof that emergency mandates could slow transmission,
- The National Science Foundation-owned, University of Alaska Fairbanks-operated research vessel Sikuliaq wrapped up a marine geology expedition this week
