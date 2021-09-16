Friday, September 17th: Ironman comes to Juneau. Humpback whales and the pandemic. An Afghan meal with a mission.

More than a thousand athletes will descend on Juneau next August for the for the city’s first Ironman competition. The Ironman franchise is billing it as an “epic adventure” — with a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bicycle race, and a 26 mile run through the rainforest.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, how the city economy stands to benefit.

Also:

Humpback whales and reduced cruise ship traffic.

From Juneau to Afghanistan with love: A meal with a mission.

Listen to all of the interviews:

Part 1. Liz Perry, executive director of Travel Juneau, gives an overview of the inaugural Ironman Alaska triathlon coming to Juneau next August.

Part 2. Dr. Heidi Pearson, a UAS marine biologist, and Dr. Suzie Teerlink, a marine mammal specialist with NOAA, talk about how the pandemic has afforded a rare opportunity to study the impact of cruise ship traffic on humpback whales.

Part 3. From Juneau to Afghanistan with love. Kaila Buerger and Sima Shoja talk about a fundraiser to help Shoja’s family in Afghanistan.

Catch Friday’s Juneau Afternoon with Rhonda McBride, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.