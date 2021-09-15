KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

by

  • State health officials reported a record 1,091 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and while that’s the most cases they’ve ever reported in a single day — that doesn’t necessarily mean that 1,091 people tested positive on the same day,
  • Juneau school district superintendent Bridget Weiss has been named Alaska’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year,
  • Alaska’s ferry link with Canada is on pace to resume next spring following a tentative agreement between custom officials in both countries,
  • After nearly 30 years in relative dormancy the black-headed budworm population is exploding in Southeast Alaska leaving swaths of browning hemlock in their paths.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications