Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

- State health officials reported a record 1,091 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and while that’s the most cases they’ve ever reported in a single day — that doesn’t necessarily mean that 1,091 people tested positive on the same day,
- Juneau school district superintendent Bridget Weiss has been named Alaska’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year,
- Alaska’s ferry link with Canada is on pace to resume next spring following a tentative agreement between custom officials in both countries,
- After nearly 30 years in relative dormancy the black-headed budworm population is exploding in Southeast Alaska leaving swaths of browning hemlock in their paths.
