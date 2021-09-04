Gov. Dunleavy replaces Transportation Commissioner John MacKinnon

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Ryan Anderson as the new commissioner of the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He replaces John MacKinnon.

Anderson has worked for the department for 20 years. His most recent position was director for the Northern Region.

Anderson oversaw design, construction, maintenance and operations for a region that extends from the Gulf of Alaska to the Arctic Ocean. He lives in Fairbanks.

The governor’s office did not provide the reason for MacKinnon’s departure and said that it doesn’t comment on personnel issues.

MacKinnon had been in the position since the start of the Dunleavy administration in 2018.