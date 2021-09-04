KTOO

Interior | North Slope

Gov. Dunleavy replaces Transportation Commissioner John MacKinnon

by

Ryan Anderson has been named by Gov. Mike Dunleavy as the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, replacing John MacKinnon, on Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo provided by the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Ryan Anderson as the new commissioner of the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He replaces John MacKinnon.

Anderson has worked for the department for 20 years. His most recent position was director for the Northern Region. 

Anderson oversaw design, construction, maintenance and operations for a region that extends from the Gulf of Alaska to the Arctic Ocean. He lives in Fairbanks. 

The governor’s office did not provide the reason for MacKinnon’s departure and said that it doesn’t comment on personnel issues.

MacKinnon had been in the position since the start of the Dunleavy administration in 2018. 

 

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

