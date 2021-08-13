Thursday, August 12th: The legacy of historically Black colleges and universities

There was a time when Black colleges and universities were the only route to higher education. Today, they are the behind many success stories such as that of Vice President Kamala Harris — Black lawyers, doctors and dentists — as well as Grammy-winning artists and pro-sport athletes.

On this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, Christina Michelle asks HBCU graduates to share their personal experiences and offer insights into how these schools have created a culture of achievement.

Guests: Chaunteal Weber-Chandler, Clark Atlanta University Alumni. Brian Compton, Grambling State University Alumni. Brandon Williams, Tuskegee University Alumni.

(Please note, this show aired earlier this year in March)

Join Christina Michelle for Culture Rich Conversations on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m.