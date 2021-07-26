Juneau posts candidate list for upcoming local elections as filing deadline arrives

The filing period for Juneau residents who are interested in running for a local office closes Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Applicants who meet all the qualifications will face off on Oct. 5 when voters will elect a mayor, two assembly members and three board of education members. The city has posted a list of certified candidates as of Monday.

Incumbent Beth Weldon is running for re-election as the only candidate for mayor.

Barbara Blake, Paul Kelly and Troy Wuyts-Smith are running for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat now that longtime assembly member Loren Jones has reached his term limit.

Michelle Hale is running for re-election in District 2. Kelly Fishler has filed a letter of intent with the state to run for the seat but has not been certified by the city.

Four candidates have been certified for school board elections. They include Elizabeth Siddon, Wiljordon Sangster, Aaron Spratt and Thomas Buzärd.