Friday, July 23rd: SHI Cultural Education Conference. UAS research on ice and fungi. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

Sealaska Heritage Institute says its annual teacher’s summit is more than just a conference — but a chance to change the educational landscape in Southeast Alaska to be more responsive to Native students.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, an overview of SHI’s cultural education summit, Our Cultural Landscape Conference, why it’s just as important to teach the teachers about Native culture, as it is the students; and how it translates into classroom success. Teachers and community members are invited to attend the three-day gathering which begins on August 5th. The conference is virtual this year, and there is no fee to attend.

Also:

What’s the connection between fungi and the formation of ice? It’s one of those mysteries a UAS chemist is out to solve. A look at how those tiny spores in the atmosphere could shed light on some of the big questions about climate change.

Listen to the entire show:

Part 1. SHI Cultural Education Conference. Guests: David Sheakley-Early, Sealaska Heritage Institute. Dr. Lisa Richardson, University of Alaska Southeast.

Part 2. Ice-making Fungi. Guest: Konrad Meister, chemist. University of Alaska Southeast.

Part 3. Juneau Audubon Society’s Weekly Birdwatch. Guest: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society program manager.

Join Rhonda McBride for Friday's Juneau Afternoon. The program is now on a summer schedule, airing three days a week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 3:00 p.m.