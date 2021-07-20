Wednesday, July 21st: Ceramics artist Mercedes Munoz emerges from COVID isolation. The Juneau Piano Series returns. Singer-songwriter Tekla Waterfield releases a new single. 

Mercedes Munoz may be a ceramics artist — but since COVID-19, she says she’s been forced to develop a talent for turning lemons into lemonade.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Munoz talks about her journey — from the devastating closure of her art show when the pandemic first set in – to how she has since reinvented herself and her business.

Also today:

Watch fingers fly across the keyboards, in person. The Juneau Piano Series is back with two performances that showcase emerging artists

You knew her as a kid on the stage at the Alaska Folk Festival. Now Tekla Waterfield is out with a new single.

Hear it first with Sheli Delaney, who hosts today's Juneau Afternoon