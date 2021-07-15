Newscast – Thursday, July 15, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau city officials are urging unvaccinated travelers arriving from Alaska communities that are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases to get tested when they return to town.
- Juneau coffee shop Sacred Grounds recently got a makeover from Tlingit artists Michaela Goade and Robert Mills.
- The Biden administration announced Thursday that it’s freezing any remaining old-growth timber sales in the Tongass National Forest and will pivot to investing in other sectors of Southeast Alaska’s economy.
- Canadian authorities say they’ll lift a pandemic-era ban on cruise ships in the country’s waters.