Newscast – Wednesday, July 14, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Juneau residents interested in running for Mayor, School Board and two Assembly seats have the opportunity to do so starting this Friday at 8 a.m.
  • An intense local debate ensues in Haines over non-traditional housing because of people living in yurts.
  • The traditionally low-wage industry of child care is having an especially hard time competing for workers in a tight labor market in Alaska.
  • The state announced plans to gauge the extent of contamination at and around the Gustavus Airport this week.
