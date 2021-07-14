Newscast – Wednesday, July 14, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents interested in running for Mayor, School Board and two Assembly seats have the opportunity to do so starting this Friday at 8 a.m.
- An intense local debate ensues in Haines over non-traditional housing because of people living in yurts.
- The traditionally low-wage industry of child care is having an especially hard time competing for workers in a tight labor market in Alaska.
- The state announced plans to gauge the extent of contamination at and around the Gustavus Airport this week.