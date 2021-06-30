Major flooding underway on Taku River near Juneau

The Taku River near Juneau has exceeded its major flood stage and its record high water level.

Major flooding is underway after a glacial dam release dumped even more water into an already swollen river.

Increased snow melt from recent heavy rains and warm temperatures pushed the river above minor flood stage on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, the water from Lake No Lake that frequently gets dammed by the Tulsequah Glacier, entered the river from the Taku’s headwaters high in the Juneau Icefield.

As of 4:30 Wednesday morning, a river gauge at the U.S.-Canada border registered over 46 feet (46.13 feet), well above major flood stage.

The National Weather Service expects flooding on the Taku River to continue and exceed 2004’s record-setting event. The river crested at 45.07 feet that year.

They are warning that cabins and other structures along the river may be damaged. Boaters should watch for debris. The colder water will increase the threat of hypothermia.

The flood warning is in effect until Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.