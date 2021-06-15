Votes on Alaska state budget await resolution of legislative talks

The legislative special session is scheduled to end on Friday, and lawmakers have not passed a budget.

Budget negotiators agreed to a compromise on Sunday. But neither chamber has held a regular floor session through Tuesday afternoon.

There is still disagreement over the size of the permanent fund dividend, and how to pay for it.

The compromise budget sets the permanent fund dividend at $1,100. But it would be reduced to $525 if three-quarters of either chamber fails to approve a separate motion after the budget vote.

Legislators met in private, seeking agreement on the next step.

The Senate held a three-minute technical session on Tuesday.

Anchorage Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski objected to the short floor session, noting it had been scheduled as a regular floor session.

“We have important business to do,” he said. “The session ends in a couple days. We need to vote on this conference committee report.”

The Senate narrowly voted to adjourn today’s floor session. The House had delayed its scheduled floor session Tuesday afternoon.

State workers are scheduled to receive layoff notices on Thursday if the budget isn’t approved.