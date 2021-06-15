KTOO

Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby likely headed to Olympics

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby at the TYR Pro Meet in April 2021 in Mission Viejo, Calif.  (Photo Courtesy of Lydia Jacoby)

Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby is likely headed to the Tokyo Olympics after finishing second Tuesday evening in the 100 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

17-year-old Jacoby set a national age-group record Monday to reach the finals. In the finals, she bettered her record by almost half a second, finishing in a time of 1:05.28.

Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Lilly King won the event with a time of 1:04.79.

At the 50 meter turn in the finals, Jacoby was in fifth place, but made up ground in the final stretch.

The second place finisher in the finals is almost always assured an Olympic spot.

Jacoby has been part of the Seward Tsunami Swim Club since she was 6 years old.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23 in Tokyo, Japan.

