KTOO-FM Signal Interruptions

Newscast – Friday, June 11, 2021



In this newscast:

  • The Biden administration announced Friday intentions to reinstate protections for Tongass National Forest.
  • Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve broke ground last week on a $6.5 million dollar project to connect the park to renewable hydroelectric power by the end of the year.
  • For the first time in years, the Fort William H. Seward barracks building in Haines will be open to the community for a public auction, with some of the items dating back to the 1940s.
  • This weekend kicks off the Qagruq Whaling Festival in Point Hope.
