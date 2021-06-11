Newscast – Friday, June 11, 2021

In this newscast:
- The Biden administration announced Friday intentions to reinstate protections for Tongass National Forest.
- Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve broke ground last week on a $6.5 million dollar project to connect the park to renewable hydroelectric power by the end of the year.
- For the first time in years, the Fort William H. Seward barracks building in Haines will be open to the community for a public auction, with some of the items dating back to the 1940s.
- This weekend kicks off the Qagruq Whaling Festival in Point Hope.