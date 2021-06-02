Newscast – Wednesday, June 2, 2021

In this newscast:
- A group of Juneau residents who want to limit cruise ship traffic in town didn’t get enough signatures to advance their proposed ballot initiatives.
- Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Gustavus is poised for another lean year after half of its operating budget was erased by the pandemic’s impact.
- For years, a small American flag was all that marked the grave of WWII soldier from Unalaska, George Fox.
- Authorities in Metlakatla reported the community’s third COVID-19 related death on Tuesday evening.