KTOO

Alaska Native Government & Policy | Southwest | State Government

Alaska House passes bills for tribal child welfare, state recognition of tribes

by

Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel, speaks during a House floor session in the Alaska Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 23, 2020.
Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel, speaks during a House floor session in the Alaska Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 23, 2020. (Photo by Skip Gray/KTOO)

The Alaska House of Representatives has passed two bills sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel.

House Bill 123, a bill for the state legislature to formally recognize Alaska Native tribes, passed on Wednesday by a vote of 35-4.

“There are many ongoing discussions about the benefits of expanding our relationship with tribes to advance our many shared values,” Zulkosky said in a statement from the Alaska House Coalition.

She said that state recognition of Alaska Native tribes would make a relationship more possible.

On May 13, the House passed a different bill that strengthens the state’s relationship with tribes. House Bill 184 cements into law the Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact, an agreement that the state entered into with tribes in 2017.

The compact was designed for tribal organizations to provide local child welfare programs on behalf of the state. The partnership aims to improve the state’s existing child welfare resources, especially in rural areas, to tackle the issue of a disproportionate number of Alaska Native children in state custody.

“The government closest to the people serves the people best,” Zulkosky said.

House Bill 184 also passed by a 35-4 vote. Both bills now head to the Alaska Senate for consideration.

Read next

Legislature sends Alaska ferry reform bill to governor

The bill, written by Kodiak Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes, unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

Sen. Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 10 on May 17, 2021, in the Senate chamber of the Alaska State Capitol. The bill would pay tuition for Alaskans who were employed as essential workers or laid off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (KTOO 360TV screen capture)

Alaska Senate passes bill to pay for Alaska's essential and laid-off workers to attend college

The measure would provide up to grants through 2024 for students to attend Alaska colleges or postsecondary programs.

Alaska Senate president lays out different timeline from governor on budget, permanent fund changes

House Speaker Stutes also says it would be a challenge to pass PFD plan before considering how to pay for it.