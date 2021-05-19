KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • Juneau’s high school seniors are finally graduating this weekend after facing the unprecedented challenge of finishing high school during a global pandemic.
  • An Alaska Native Corporation shareholder has won a partial victory on appeal in his fight with state financial regulators over critical social media posts.
  • Alaska lawmakers passed a bill to Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday that boosters say would ensure better long-term planning for the state-run ferry system.