Native Youth Olympics event in Ketchikan rescheduled for late May

Organizers rescheduled a Native Youth Olympics event in Ketchikan after the initial Southern Regional Games were postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Ketchikan High School.

Sealaska Heritage Institute, which organizes the games in Southeast Alaska, has rescheduled the southern games for Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and May 23.

The Native Youth Olympics Traditional Games consist of 10 events inspired by hunting and survival skills of the state’s Indigenous people.

The games were originally scheduled for this past weekend at the high school. They were postponed after several attendees at a school-sponsored wrestling tournament tested positive for COVID-19, briefly shutting down the school.

The Northern Regional Games are set to take place this weekend in Juneau. Organizers said all competitors will be screened and tested prior to and during the competitions. Masks will be required.

Spectators are not allowed to attend in person due to COVID-19 precautions, but the games can be streamed at online.