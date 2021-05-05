KTOO

Alaska Native Arts & Culture | Southeast | Sports

Native Youth Olympics event in Ketchikan rescheduled for late May

by

Athletes at the 2018 Native Youth Olympics. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Worl)

Organizers rescheduled a Native Youth Olympics event in Ketchikan after the initial Southern Regional Games were postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Ketchikan High School.

Sealaska Heritage Institute, which organizes the games in Southeast Alaska, has rescheduled the southern games for Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and May 23.

The Native Youth Olympics Traditional Games consist of 10 events inspired by hunting and survival skills of the state’s Indigenous people.

The games were originally scheduled for this past weekend at the high school. They were postponed after several attendees at a school-sponsored wrestling tournament tested positive for COVID-19, briefly shutting down the school.

The Northern Regional Games are set to take place this weekend in Juneau. Organizers said all competitors will be screened and tested prior to and during the competitions. Masks will be required.

Spectators are not allowed to attend in person due to COVID-19 precautions, but the games can be streamed at online.

Read next

Washington law bans Native-themed school mascots — unless nearby tribe approves

The new law includes an option that could allow some schools to keep using team names like Chiefs, Braves, Indians or Tomahawks. School administrators would need to consult with a nearby tribe and win permission for respectful use beyond January 1, 2022. Several school districts in central and eastern Washington have already begun those conversations with tribal leaders.

A TEMSCO helicopter sits on the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau in 2009.

Temsco hopes to expand heli-skiing in Skagway

Temsco Helicopters has secured federal permits to take heli-skiers and boarders to BLM-managed land in the mountains to the west of town. 

LISTEN: A documentary film followed Metlakatla's winning high school hoopsters, then won an award of its own

A documentary film about the Metlakatla high school boys basketball team has won the audience choice award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.