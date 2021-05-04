Newscast – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

In this newscast:
- Norweigan Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it’s donating $10 million across six Alaska port towns, including Juneau.
- The locals who want to limit cruise ship traffic in Juneau can begin collecting signatures to get their three proposals on to the next municipal election ballot.
- A World War II-era tug boat that had gone from a familiar landmark in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel to a derelict nuisance is sitting on the ocean floor.
- Organizers have rescheduled a Native Youth Olympics event in Ketchikan after the initial Southern Regional Games were postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school.