Newscast – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Norweigan Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it’s donating $10 million across six Alaska port towns, including Juneau.
  • The locals who want to limit cruise ship traffic in Juneau can begin collecting signatures to get their three proposals on to the next municipal election ballot.
  • A World War II-era tug boat that had gone from a familiar landmark in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel to a derelict nuisance is sitting on the ocean floor.
  • Organizers have rescheduled a Native Youth Olympics event in Ketchikan after the initial Southern Regional Games were postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school.