Newscast – Monday, May 3, 2021

In this newscast:
- An international human rights body has agreed to hear from Southeast Alaska tribes concerned about cross-border pollution.
- A 12-year-old Juneau student has been crowned the Alaska State Spelling Bee champion.
- A national environmental justice group is joining local voices in the call for the state to halt a multi-million dollar construction project at the Gustavus airport.
- Former Alaska Tommy Beaudreau is on his way to becoming the second-in-command at the U.S. Interior Department.