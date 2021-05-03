KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, May 3, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • An international human rights body has agreed to hear from Southeast Alaska tribes concerned about cross-border pollution.
  • A 12-year-old Juneau student has been crowned the Alaska State Spelling Bee champion.
  • A national environmental justice group is joining local voices in the call for the state to halt a multi-million dollar construction project at the Gustavus airport.
  • Former Alaska Tommy Beaudreau is on his way to becoming the second-in-command at the U.S. Interior Department.