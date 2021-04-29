Juneau area residents experience area-wide internet outage

Juneau and Douglas residents started reporting internet outages around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

About an hour later, Alaska Communications posted an update on its Twitter account, saying it was experiencing phone, internet and data outages and that its top priority was to restore service as quickly as possible.

OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a voice, internet and data outage affecting businesses and consumers in Southeast Alaska. This is our top priority and we are working to restore service as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Alaska Communications (@AlaskaComm) April 29, 2021

Around the same time SnowCloud Services, a local internet provider, announced that a statewide outage was causing disruption in its service.

There is currently a statewide outage that is causing a disruption of service. We are actively working with our upstream providers to resolve the situation. — SnowCloud Services (@TheSnowCloud) April 29, 2021

Several GCI customers reported still having a connection.

The phone line issue also affected the Juneau Police Department. For a short period of time, people needing to call 9-1-1 would’ve been unable to do so. City officials later said 9-1-1 was operational again, but that JPD phone lines were still down.

The city’s COVID-19 hotline was also unavailable for the afternoon, due to the phone problems.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.