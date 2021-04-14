Thursday, April 15th: Why income taxes aren’t color blind.

When it comes to the IRS, you’d think that the only color that matters is green. But research shows the federal tax system treats Whites better than Blacks.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the racial disparities in taxes.

Christina Michelle, from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, will be your host. She’s enlisted Adrian Duncan, a financial advisor, to identify some of the top mistakes he sees Black people make with their money. She also asks him about which gender handles money best, and what you can do to get your finances on track.

Every Thursday, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau brings you Juneau Afternoon, which airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.