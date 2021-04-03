A dozen mushers brave wind, snow and whiteout conditions as the Kobuk 440 kicks off

Alaska’s mushing season is coming to a close. The last major race kicked off in Kotzebue Friday afternoon.

Braving heavy winds and below-zero temperatures, a dozen mushers embarked across the sea ice for their chance at claiming victory in this year’s Kobuk 440 Sled Dog Race.

The sound of barking dogs filled the cold air on the Kotzebue Sound sea ice as 12 mushing teams prepared to embark on the Kobuk 440.

It was six degrees below zero, but the heavy winds make it feel more like 34 below. A white fog blanketed the teams.

The 2021 race comes a year after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event. Veteran musher Hugh Neff from Fairbanks has run the race for years and said he’s excited to get back on the trail after missing out last year.

“For us, it’s the best part of Alaska,” Neff said. “Every year, everybody gears up for Iditarod of the Yukon Quest, which my wife is in charge of. But at heart, we live for this race. There’s just something … our whole year is geared up towards coming to Kotzebue.”

But coming up to Kotzebue proved to be a little tougher this time around for the mushers. The winter storm delayed most of them by a day. The race itself is starting a day late.

Longtime musher and Iditarod favorite Jeff King was the last musher to arrive. His dogs got there before he did and he thanked other mushers for watching them.

“As you might imagine it’s very nerve-wracking to have your dogs this far away and not have people familiar with them specifically,” King said.

The Kobuk 440 is known for hosting a mixed bag of competitors, from locals like Kevin Hansen and Dempsey Woods to Iditarod favorites like Jeff King and Nic Petit. For several of the teams, this is their first mid-distance race ever. Ryan Redington of Knik, the winner of the 2019 Kobuk 440, said he’s expecting the competition to be fierce.

“There’s some really awesome dog teams here, so I think it’s going to be quite the competition for the top mushers, top rankings here,” Redington said.