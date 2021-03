On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, explore the power of self-care with Kelli Patterson, Christina Michelle and Maria Bailey from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. They hope to give you permission to take better care of yourself.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.