Watch: Alaska chief medical officer, health officials to hold vaccine Q&A for Juneau residents

Juneau residents with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to get them answered by a panel of health care professionals at a virtual community Q&A today at 5 p.m.

The City and Borough of Juneau invited a group of panelists for the event that includes Alaska’s chief medical officer Dr. Anne Zink and Bartlett Regional Hospital’s infection specialist Charlee Gribbon.

Other panelists include someone from the state’s Division of Public Health and a local pharmacist and family practice physician.

Participants can submit questions ahead of time by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org. Questions will also be accepted during the event on Zoom in the Q&A box. Questions will not be accepted on Facebook.

You can watch the Q&A on this post. Residents can join the event on Zoom or Facebook Live or by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 989 3729 0518.