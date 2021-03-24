KTOO

Community | Coronavirus | Health | Juneau | Local Government

Watch: Alaska chief medical officer, health officials to hold vaccine Q&A for Juneau residents

by

Maria Rogers answers questions as she gets registered for her second vaccine appointment during Juneau’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Centennial Hall on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau residents with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to get them answered by a panel of health care professionals at a virtual community Q&A today at 5 p.m.

The City and Borough of Juneau invited a group of panelists for the event that includes Alaska’s chief medical officer Dr. Anne Zink and Bartlett Regional Hospital’s infection specialist Charlee Gribbon.

Other panelists include someone from the state’s Division of Public Health and a local pharmacist and family practice physician.

Participants can submit questions ahead of time by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org. Questions will also be accepted during the event on Zoom in the Q&A box. Questions will not be accepted on Facebook.

You can watch the Q&A on this post. Residents can join the event on Zoom or Facebook Live or by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 989 3729 0518.

Read next

As the one-dose vaccine gains ground in Sitka, officials consider the brighter economics of a ‘safe place’

Nearly two-thirds of eligible Sitkans have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines since December, and more than half are fully vaccinated, according to city data.

The Wilderness Adventurer docked in Juneau

One small cruise line’s vaccine requirement means passengers can visit Southeast Alaska businesses

It’s a complete turnaround from the company’s policy just a month ago when UnCruise Adventures planned to keep passengers in a bubble away from Alaska communities.

Unalaska cashes in on new Biden administration boon to vaccinate 1,800 at mass clinic

Despite difficulties with getting access to COVID-19 vaccines earlier in the year, roughly 1,800 people in Unalaska were vaccinated at a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday. 