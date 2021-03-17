KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Wednesday, March 17, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • Thane Road will be closed Wednesday afternoon because of high natural avalanche danger.
  • The rate of preterm births is creeping up nationwide and in Alaska.
  • A documentary film about the impacts of logging on Southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island called “Understory” is making its way through film festivals.
  • COVID-19 case counts and vaccinations in Juneau are continuing to trend in the right direction.
  • The Department of Corrections says it will allow prisoners to meet with their attorneys again, after a year-long ban on visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
